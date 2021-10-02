Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to begin 4-day Sri Lanka visit today

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from October 2-5, 2021 on the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage. Shringla's visit will provide an opportunity to review bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and ongoing cooperation to tackle COVID-19 related disruptions.

Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Foreign Secretary's visit signifies the importance both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Lankan counterpart G L Peiris in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on close partnership. After meeting the Lankan leader, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to work with him to "advance our shared agenda".

Earlier this year, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka under the Neighbourhood First policy.

India also sent COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under this policy.

Meanwhile, Shringla recently addressed the 76th United Nations General Assembly and said that "India is committed to the universal goal of non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons", on The International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, on Tuesday.

