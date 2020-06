Image Source : FILE PHOTO Magnitude 4.5 earthquake in Perry, Oklahama

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit 9 km of North-West of Perry, Oklahoma. The earthquake occurred on June 21 (Sunday) with epicenter at 36.359°N 97.359°W and depth of 7.78 km (4.83 miles). More to follow.

