Image Source : AP 'Deaf people cannot appreciate the audio', impaired man sues Pornhub for no subtitles

A Deaf American man has reportedly filed a class-action lawsuit against Pornhub for not providing captions and subtitles in their videos. Yaroslav Suris, in his lawsuit, has accused the porn website of denying deaf people like himself the complete joy of watching adult movies.​ Suris has reportedly said called this partial service a violation of his rights as hearing-impaired, under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

As reported by news agency TMZ, Suris has argued that "people like him 'shell our a dough for Pornhub's premium subscription' but the expense in poitness without captioning as deaf people cannot appreciate the audio in the videos on the sex website."

The complainant reportedly listed several videos which he could only partially enjoy as he lost the plot of the dialouge. He said that he has filed the lawsuit to get the website to be more inclusive and to receive compensation for damages.

Pornhub is yet to respond to the matter.

Also Read | Having less sex linked to earlier menopause: Study