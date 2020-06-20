Saturday, June 20, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases across the planet have topped 8.7 million while the number of deaths has moved past 4.6 lakh. The USA, Brazil, Russia, and India remain the 4 countries with the highest rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2020 8:02 IST
Internally, India has had over 3.8 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 12,500 deaths. The situation at the LAC remains tense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held an all-party meeting where most of the opposition leaders echoed their support to the government. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you all the live updates from across the country and the world. 

 

  • Jun 20, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to stay cool in summers | Watch

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health LIVE everyday at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on how to stay cool during summers | 

  • Jun 20, 2020 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    COVID-19 Morning Brief: Brazil becomes second country to cross 1 million coronavirus cases

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news as well as the rest of the breaking news from India and across the world with me, Sidhant Mamtany and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ @himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​, @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  8.7 million, including more than 460,000 fatalities. More than 4,625,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Worst Impacted countries

    Apart from India, the countries worst impacted by COVID-19 are, 

    Name COVID-19 cases

    COVID-19 deaths
    USA 2,297,190 121,407
    Brazil 1,038,568 49,090
    Russia 569,060 7,841
    UK 301,815 42,461
    Spain 292,655 28,315

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 380,535
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: Total COVID-19 positive deaths in India stand at 12,573

