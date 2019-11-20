Image Source : AP China ends anti-dumping duty on pyridine import from India

China on Wednesday announced its decision to terminate review on anti-dumping measures over pyridine imports from India and Japan. Starting Thursday, anti-dumping duties on pyridine imports from the two countries will be ended, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in a statement.

China imposed five-year anti-dumping tariffs on Indian and Japanese imports on November 21, 2013, Xinhua reported.

After receiving domestic producers' application, the Chinese ministry launched reinvestigation of the duties on November 21 last year to see whether harm on the local industry would continue should the duties be scrapped.

Earlier this month, domestic producers earlier this month filed an application asking the MOC to withdraw the reinvestigation, which the ministry accepted.

Pyridine is an organic compound used as an important raw material and solvent in the production of pesticides, drugs, animal feed, food additives and other chemicals.

