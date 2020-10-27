Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2020 6:36 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 43 million, including more than 1,164,229 fatalities. More than 32,166,434 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Oct 27, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake jolts Nagpur

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred 96 km north-northeast of Nagpur, Maharashtra at 4:10 am today

  • Oct 27, 2020 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

    Senate confirms US President Donald Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court

  • Oct 27, 2020 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi pollution data today

    Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 346 in Rohini, 329 in RK Puram, 377 in Anand Vihar and 363 in Mundka; all four in 'very poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data

