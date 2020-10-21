Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 9:50 IST
Breaking News October 21

Breaking News October 21

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 41 million, including more than 1,128,896 fatalities. More than 30,618,147 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News October 21

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 21, 2020 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy attends Police Commemoration Day 2020

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attends an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 today in Vijayawada.

  • Oct 21, 2020 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Coronavirus in India: 54,044 new infections detected

    With 54,044 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 76,51,108. With 717 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,15,914. Total active cases are 7,40,090  after a decrease of 8448 in last 24 hrs. Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hours. 

  • Oct 21, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga for weight gain with healthy diet

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga for weight gain with healthy diet | Watch Now

  • Oct 21, 2020 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    International Swing Bridge in Dharchula to open for three days

    International Swing Bridge in Dharchula to open for three days, beginning today. The bridge will be opened to facilitate Nepali citizens who have served the Indian Army and other Indian Organisations to collect their pension.

  • Oct 21, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mizoram: 30 new COVID-19 cases reported

    30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,310. The number of active cases is at 145 while 2,165 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date. 

  • Oct 21, 2020 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 41 million, death toll crosses 1.1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpriyaa), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 41 million, including more than 1,128,896 fatalities. More than 30,618,147 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA-  8,519,648
    India-  7,649,158
    Brazil-  5,274,817
    Russia-  1,431,635
    Spain-  1,029,668

Top News

Latest News

X