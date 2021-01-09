Breaking News January 9 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Saturday, January 09, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2021 9:40 IST
  • Jan 09, 2021 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhav Singh Solanki passes away

    Madhav Singh Solanki, a veteran Congress leader who served as Chief Minister of Gujarat four times, passed away on Saturday at the age of 93. He was also former External Affairs Minister of India in the 1991-92. 

  • Jan 09, 2021 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Maharashtra: 10 infants die in Bhandara hospital fire

    As many as ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra. According to the details, the fire was reported in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital, in the wee hours on Saturday. All the infants were between a month and three months old.

  • Jan 09, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Twitter permanently suspends US President Donald Trump's account

    Twitter permanently suspends outgoing US President Donald Trump's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence". After the suspension of his personal Twitter account, US President Donald Trump tweeted from his official @POTUS account but the tweets were taken down within minutes.

