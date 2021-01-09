Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air flight loses contact after take off | Updates

Image Source : TWITTER/@FLIGHTRADAR24 Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

A Sriwijaya Air plane carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday. The plane was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province when it lost contact.

"It is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement," Sriwijaya Air said in a statement.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series.

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

Sriwijaya Air flight missing after take off | What we know so far

Route: Jakarta to Pontianak

Callsign: SJY182

Aircraft: Boeing 737-500, PK-CLC

Take off: 07:36 UTC

Highest altitude: 10,900 feet

Last altitude: 250 feet

Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 p.m. and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 p.m.

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.

A search and rescue operation was underway in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee, Irawati said in a statement.

Local media reports said fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a plane on Saturday afternoon in the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta.

Television footage showed relatives and friends of people aboard the plane weeping, praying and hugging each other as they waited at Jakarta’s airport and Pontianak’s airport.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. It was the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people were killed on a Garuda flight near Medan on Sumatra island. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing 162 people.

Sriwijaya Air is one of Indonesia’s discount carriers, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

(With AP Inputs)

Latest World News