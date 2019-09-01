Sikhs, Muslims should work together: Pak official

Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan official Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that Sikhs and Muslims should work in unison to defeat extremism and intolerance in the world.

Addressing the International Sikh Convention here at the Governor's House on Saturday, she said the Sikh religion had many ideals in common with Islam, The News International reported.

Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, was influenced by Islam's philosophy of 'Tauheed' (Oneness of God), she added.

The Convention is being held from August 31 to September 2 on the initiative of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to invite suggestions regarding preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in November.

Indian Sikh pilgrims along with thousand others from across the world will visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, where Guru Nanak Dev spent his final days, as part of the celebrations.

"Let's eliminate forces of hatred and intolerance from the world, may they be genocide of Sikhs in Golden Temple, persecution of Muslims in Kashmir, brutality in Palestine or other parts of the world," Awan added.

Firdous said the Prime Minister's decision to build Kartarpur Corridor was indicative of his enlightened vision regarding minorities' rights and religious freedom in Pakistan.

