Pakistan announces plan to purge extremism from madrasas

Image Source : AP Facing pressure from various countries to curb terror outfits operating in the country, Prime Minister Khan had earlier this year announced the plan to begin at the grass root by bringing the madrasas into the mainstream.

Pakistan has formulated a plan to regulate its madrasas to bring them into the mainstream and stop the students being inculcated with extremist ideologies.

The announcement is an effort to address concerns that the country's over 30,000 madrasas with their strict religion-based curriculum, makes the student incompetent to find jobs after graduation.

Shafqat Mehmood who is the Federal Education Minister said,"a leading association of the madrasas-theWaqaf-ul-Madaris-had agreed to the plan, under which the seminaries and other religious schools would incorporate subjects like English, Science, Mathematics and other so as to lay a proper foundation for the students' education."

"No hate ideology directed at any religious would be allowed to be propagated,"he added.

Facing pressure from various countries to curb terror outfits operating in the country, Prime Minister Khan had earlier this year announced the plan to begin at the grass root by bringing the madrasas into the mainstream.

Over a decade earlier, then ruler, General Pervez Musharraf had also announced a plan to bring madrasas under the scanner but could not make much headway.

On the apprehensions that moves against the madrasas could backfire in the conservative country, Mehmood said that the government does not seek confrontation with the madrasas, which are the sole educational prospects open to children from poor families. "We do not want to take over the madrasas. The change will take place slowly," he said.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire on LoC in Poonch

ALSO READ | Pakistan lost over Rs 8 billion due to airspace closure