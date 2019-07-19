Image Source : PTI Pakistan lost over Rs 8 billion due to airspace closure (representational image)

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion because of airspace restrictions since February, according to Pakistani media reports.

"It's a huge loss for our overall (aviation) industry," Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Thursday.

"But this restriction hit India harder than Pakistan. The loss of India is almost double. But at this juncture d'tente and harmony are required from both sides," added Khan.

