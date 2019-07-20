Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire on LoC in Poonch

Pakistan Army on Saturday violated bilateral ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) at three places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said.

Pakistan ceasefire violation has come on a day when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting the state.

Defence sources said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling with mortars and firing of small arms first in Krishna Ghati, then in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of the LoC.

"Ceasefire violation at all these three places by Pakistan Army started within one hour today morning.

"Our troops are retaliating effectively. Firing exchanges are still going on between the two sides," sources said.

During his daylong visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Minister is scheduled to review security situation on the LoC and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region.

He will chair a security review meeting to take first hand account of the security situation in the hinterland as well.

Before flying back to Delhi, he will inaugurate two bridges in Kathua and Samba districts.

