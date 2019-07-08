Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

Image Source : PTI Ceasefire violation by Pakistan

One civilian was injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Monday. The incident was reported from Naushera sector of the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army.

However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing and shelling.

Meanwhile, today, the convoys of security forces will not be allowed to pass through the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Stating no reason for the advisory, a spokesman said the decision is believed to have taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday.

"No security forces convoys shall be allowed from both sides of the highway on Monday," the police spokesman said.

Wani, once a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, the BSF launched a mega exercise to fortify the 'anti-infiltration grid' along the Pakistan border in Punjab and Jammu. The act mobilised its entire senior field brass, thousands of troops and machinery deployed in these forward areas.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir police officer pays rich tribute to slain guard

Video: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter