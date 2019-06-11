Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces defuse 'IED like' object on Mendhar-Poonch road

Image Source : PTI 'IED like' object defused / Representational image

Traffic on the Mendhar-Poonch road in Jammu and Kashmir was restored on Tuesday after the security forces said they had defused an improvised explosive device (IED)-like object.

Traffic on the road in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district was suspended on Monday after the object was discovered by the forces.

According to police sources, a bomb disposal squad defused the object on Tuesday morning, after which traffic was restored.

WATCH VIDEO: 'IED like' object defused

