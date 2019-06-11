Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces defuse 'IED like' object on Mendhar-Poonch road

According to police sources, a bomb disposal squad defused the object on Tuesday morning, after which traffic was restored.

IANS IANS
Jammu Updated on: June 11, 2019 10:34 IST
'IED like' object defused / Representational image
Image Source : PTI

'IED like' object defused / Representational image

Traffic on the Mendhar-Poonch road in Jammu and Kashmir was restored on Tuesday after the security forces said they had defused an improvised explosive device (IED)-like object.

Traffic on the road in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district was suspended on Monday after the object was discovered by the forces.

According to police sources, a bomb disposal squad defused the object on Tuesday morning, after which traffic was restored.

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

