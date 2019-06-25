Gold at over 6-year high on geo-political tensions between US and Iran

Image Source : PTI Donald Trump

Geo-political tensions between the US and Iran on top of a slowing global economy have forced the investors to bet on safer assets, driving the gold prices to over 6-year high.

Demand for the precious metal gained momentum last week when the US Federal Reserve signaled it would cut interest rate in the future Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets in the 2019.

The US Fed's dovish stance weakened the dollar, making the gold cheaper.

"Gold continued its unabated rally, with prices reaching a six-year high as a weaker dollar on rate cuts hopes, lingering trade worries and simmering US-Iran tensions boosted the appeal of the precious metal as a safe haven asset," a report by Kedia Advisors said on Tuesday.

At multi-commodity exchange (MCX) (19.48 IST), gold contract expiry in August was trading Rs 370 or 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 3,4811 per 10 gram after touching a intra-day high of Rs 34,893.

Gold was trading a little over $1,430 per troy ounce in the futures market.

"Gold has emerged as clear winner scaling to multi-year highs, amid a flurry of geo-political events and likelihood of feeble global economy," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Sr. VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited.

The precious metal is extending gains for the sixth day and is up 10 per cent so far in June over mounting US-Iran geopolitical risks, analysts noted.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump to meet Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping on sidelines of G-20 summit in Japan | Top points

ALSO READ | 'She is not my type': Donald Trump on sexual assault accusation