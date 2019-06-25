Donald Trump to meet Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping on sidelines of G-20 summit in Japan | Top points

Image Source : PTI/FILE Image

On the sidelines of G-20 meeting in Japan this week, US President Donald Trump will hold a number of meetings with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US President is expected to discuss several issues, including trade.

G-20 summit: Top Points

Donald Trump is scheduled to leave for Japan on June 27 to attend the two-day summit meeting of G-20 leaders in Osaka on June 28 and 29.

The list of his meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 summit include, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Modi of India, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey, the official said.

After the recent general elections in India, this would be the first meeting between Modi and Trump.

India raised tariffs on as many as 28 products, including almonds and walnuts, on June 16 in response to higher duties imposed by the US on products including steel and aluminum.

The Trump administration on June 1 terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme. The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

Recently the US tried to ease India’s concerns over reports that Washington was considering capping H-1B visas to countries that force foreign companies to store data locally.

The G-20 summit is an opportunity for leaders of the world to speak frankly with one another about the state of the economy, other issues including trade, energy, innovation, workforce development, quality infrastructure and women's economic empowerment, said the senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Observing that Trump came into the office with pro-jobs and pro-growth agenda and his policies are working, the official said this is in contrast to a lot of other advanced economies are really struggling with their growth models, unemployment, consumer confidence and investment.

In addition to growth and prosperity, the President will focus a lot on trade.

(With inputs from PTI)