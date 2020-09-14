President, PM Modi, CDS, Atomic Commission Chief among China's watchlist for 'hybrid warfare': Report

Image Source : INDIA TV China snooping PM Modi, President Kovind, CDS Chief, thousands of other prominent Indians.

In an explosive revelation, over 10,000 prominent Indians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind, CDS chief Bipin Rawat others are being monitored by China via a Shenzen-based technology company with links to the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party. According to a investigative report in The Indian Express, the list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and their families.

Chief Ministers including Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh, Uddhav Thackeray, Naveen Patnaik and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also found mention in the list. Apart from them, Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal were also found to be listed, as per the IE report. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Singh Rawat and 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force too figured among those being monitored.

Other top names who found mention on the list include Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Lokpal Justice PC Ghose and Comptroller and Auditor General GC Murmu. Start-up tech entrepreneurs like Nipun Mehra, founder of Indian payment app Bharat Pe, Ajay Trehan of authentication technology firm AuthBridge, top industrialists Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani.

