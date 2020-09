Image Source : AP Pangong Tso lake is seen near the India China border in Ladakh area.

Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along the Pangong Tso lake. These operations were carried out along with the preemptive actions to occupy heights near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake around August end, according to sources. The development has come as EAM Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are meeting in Moscow, Russia.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage