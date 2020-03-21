Yogi announces Rs 1,000 each financial assistance to 15 lakh daily wage labourers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed a press conference amid coronavirus outbreak in the country and measure being taken by the state government to tackle the situation. CM Adityanath announced that Rs 1,000 each will be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs amid crisis situation. The money will be given using DBT (Direct benefit transfer) system into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Adityanath also announced that a total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have been recovered. We have sufficient number of isolation wards in the state. The CM appealed that all must adhere to 'Janata curfew' called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed tomorrow.

Adityanath also added that his administration is taking all possible measures to control the spread of COVID-19. Earlier on Friday, an FIR was also filed against Kanika Kapoor, who has been tested positive, for hiding things. Kapoor had met Uttar Pradesh health minister during the Lucknow party who is also under isolation.

