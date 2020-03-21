3 member of a doctor's family in Lucknow test Coronavirus positive

A doctor in Lucknow's Kings George Medical University and two of his family members have tested coronavirus positive on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested COVID-19 positive. She had attended a party in Lucknow's Taj Hotel. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pardesh capital now stands at 8.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a press conference today said that his administration is taking all possible measures to control the spread of COVID-19. An FIR was also filed against Kanika Kapoor for allegedly hiding things. Kapoor had met Uttar Pradesh health minister during the Lucknow party who is also under isolation.
Fight Against Coronavirus
More to follow...