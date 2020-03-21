Image Source : AP 3 member of a doctor's family in Lucknow test Coronavirus positive

A doctor in Lucknow's Kings George Medical University and two of his family members have tested coronavirus positive on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested COVID-19 positive. She had attended a party in Lucknow's Taj Hotel. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pardesh capital now stands at 8.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a press conference today said that his administration is taking all possible measures to control the spread of COVID-19. An FIR was also filed against Kanika Kapoor for allegedly hiding things. Kapoor had met Uttar Pradesh health minister during the Lucknow party who is also under isolation.

More to follow...