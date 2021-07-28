Yogi Adityanath provides free medical aid to under-privileged in UP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath provides free medical aid to the under-privileged in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a campaign to provide free medical aid to underprivileged people. Through this card, any beneficiary can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in any empanelled hospital across the country. The Golden Card will be issued to the beneficiaries without the Ayushman card of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.

On the first day of the special campaign, the Golden Cards were provided to over 26,000 families of Uttar Pradesh. So far, golden cards were issued to over 6.5 crore beneficiaries in the state under ‘Ayushman Yojana'.

The government spokesman said that the state cabinet had decided that over 40 lakh Antyodaya Card-holder families of Uttar Pradesh, who are deprived of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be linked to the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

This will not only reduce the financial burden of poor and underprivileged families but will also ensure their access to quality health care services.

The ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya' and 'Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' are being implemented with the objective of providing health security to the deprived and poor families of the society.

These families will be provided insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per year and free medical treatment in private and government hospitals under the scheme.

