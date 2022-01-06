Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. World's second highest motorable road leading to China, Pak borders opened in extreme winters | Watch

World's second highest motorable road leading to China, Pak borders opened in extreme winters | Watch

Khardung La pass is one of the strategically important routes through which roads to both China and Pakistan borders pass through.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2022 16:52 IST
The world’s second-highest motorable road passing through
Image Source : ANI

The world’s second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La has been kept open even during extreme winters by Border Roads Organisation.

Highlights

  • Khardung La pass is of strategic importance as it leads to both China and Pakistan borders
  • The pass has been opened even during extreme winters after thorough snow cleaning process
  • It is world's second highest motorable road

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the world’s second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La even during the extreme winter condition. The route has been kept open after snow clearing operations.

It is one of the strategic roads which goes towards both the Pakistan and China borders. Watch.

Given that there are always infiltration attempts of terrorists from Pakistan and prevailing border issues with China in the past two years, the decision to keep open this strategic pass during extreme winters is of advantage for India.

India in the past few years has been ramping infrastructure projects, especially in the border areas by constructing roads, bridges that are strategically important for national security.

Not only this, advanced choppers, planes that can carry heavy artillery, defence systems are being acquired to boost armed forces operations. 

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Nepal for construction of bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India) – Dharchula (Nepal).

In another development, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India)- Dharchula (Nepal).

With the signing of MoU, diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. Both India and Nepal have been working together on different regional forums i.e. SAARC, BIMSTEC as well as global fora.

ALSO READThe moment PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on flyover in Punjab | WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ | Train driver spots man lying on tracks in Mumbai | Watch what happened next

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News