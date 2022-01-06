World's second highest motorable road leading to China, Pak borders opened in extreme winters | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The world’s second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La has been kept open even during extreme winters by Border Roads Organisation.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has opened the world’s second-highest motorable road passing through Khardung La even during the extreme winter condition. The route has been kept open after snow clearing operations.

It is one of the strategic roads which goes towards both the Pakistan and China borders. Watch.

Given that there are always infiltration attempts of terrorists from Pakistan and prevailing border issues with China in the past two years, the decision to keep open this strategic pass during extreme winters is of advantage for India.

India in the past few years has been ramping infrastructure projects, especially in the border areas by constructing roads, bridges that are strategically important for national security.

Not only this, advanced choppers, planes that can carry heavy artillery, defence systems are being acquired to boost armed forces operations.

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Nepal for construction of bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India) – Dharchula (Nepal).

In another development, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India)- Dharchula (Nepal).

With the signing of MoU, diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. Both India and Nepal have been working together on different regional forums i.e. SAARC, BIMSTEC as well as global fora.

