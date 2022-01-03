Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Train driver spots man lying on tracks in Mumbai | Watch what happened next

Train driver spots man lying on tracks in Mumbai | Watch what happened next

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2022 18:26 IST
Mumbai local train motorman saves a person's life. 
Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @RAILMININDIA

Mumbai local train motorman saves a person's life. 

Highlights

  • Mumbai local train driver promptness saves a man's lifeq
  • The man had suddenly come and lied down on the railway track
  • Railway ministry tweeted the video showing how the incident was averted

In a commendable job from the motorman of a Mumbai local train, a person's life was saved from coming under the tracks after he suddenly landed on the railway line and lie down while a train was approaching from the other end.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which the man is supposed to be seen attempting suicide on the railway track.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railway shared the video saying, "Commendable job by the motorman... at Sewri station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track, he saved his life by applying the emergency brake with promptness and understanding."

"Your life is precious, someone is waiting for you at home," Railways wrote in the tweet.

The video shows a man suddenly coming and lying down on the railway track when a local train was coming from the other end. The driver of the locomotive, thanks to his alertness, applied emergency breaks and stopped the train. In the meanwhile, three cops were seen running towards the person who was still lying on the track. They forcibly pulled him up and evacuated safely from there.

ALSO READ66 out of 2000 on-board Mumbai-Goa cruise ship Cordelia test Covid positive

ALSO READ | Alert train driver saves man's life in Dhanbad, heart-stopping moment caught on cam | VIDEO

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News