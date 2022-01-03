Train driver spots man lying on tracks in Mumbai | Watch what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @RAILMININDIA Mumbai local train motorman saves a person's life.

The man had suddenly come and lied down on the railway track

Railway ministry tweeted the video showing how the incident was averted

In a commendable job from the motorman of a Mumbai local train, a person's life was saved from coming under the tracks after he suddenly landed on the railway line and lie down while a train was approaching from the other end.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which the man is supposed to be seen attempting suicide on the railway track.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railway shared the video saying, "Commendable job by the motorman... at Sewri station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track, he saved his life by applying the emergency brake with promptness and understanding."

"Your life is precious, someone is waiting for you at home," Railways wrote in the tweet.

The video shows a man suddenly coming and lying down on the railway track when a local train was coming from the other end. The driver of the locomotive, thanks to his alertness, applied emergency breaks and stopped the train. In the meanwhile, three cops were seen running towards the person who was still lying on the track. They forcibly pulled him up and evacuated safely from there.

