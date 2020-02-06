'Will debate on Shaheen Bagh too': Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah on last day of Delhi election campaign

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 assembly elections.

People want to know who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told PTI in an interview, and asked what if the party chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the post.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to polarise the assembly polls, and asserted that results will show if it succeeded or not.

"AAP voters are those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity," Kejriwal said.

Discussing the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, the AAP national convener alleged that the BJP has not cleared the Shaheen Bagh road because of the assembly elections.

"What stopped Union Home Minister Amit Shah from clearing the stretch. What is Amit Shah's interest in keeping the road blocked? Why do they want to trouble the people of Delhi and do dirty politics over the protests?" Kejriwal asked.

"BJP admits they have no capable person to be the CM of Delhi. Amit Shah is saying 'give me votes and I will decide the CM', then Amit Shah ji should come and debate with me. He keeps on talking about Shaheen Bagh, I will debate on this too," Kejriwal said while challenging the union Home Minister.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he added that the saffron party's leaders have "completely forgotten" the city's unauthorised colonies and are misleading the people.

"Delhi government's 'free schemes' will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed," said Kejriwal.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Had we worked in old ways, Article 370, Ram Mandir would not have been possible: PM Modi in Parliament

ALSO READ: Slogans don't contribute to nation's progress, work for it: Anupam Kher slams CAA stir