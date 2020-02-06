Slogans don't contribute to nation's progress, work for it: Anupam Kher slams CAA stir

Slogans don't contribute to nation's progress: Anupam Kher slams CAA stir

Slamming the anti CAA protestors, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thrsday said that slogans do not contrinbute to nation's progress. He shared a video on his Twitter handle where he has put his point on the NRC along with the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor said, "if you want freedom from anything work for it."

"What do people what to convey when the keep raising azadi slogans. Because our country got azadi in 1947 and for that we have worked hard. our ancestors our great grandfather have given put their life for this country and after all this we got azadi (freedom).....and now that everyone is after "azadi" let me tell you one thing, you have to work for it. Raising only slogans will not help. Work for it," he said.

आज़ाद भारत में अगर हमें किसी भी चीज़ से आज़ादी चाहिए तो उसके लिए हमें काम करना चाहिए। जो कि देश के करोड़ों युवा कर रहे हैं। अलग अलग फ़ील्डस में।देश को प्रगति की ओर ले जाने के लिए।नारों से जो आज़ादी प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं उनका देश के प्रति सिवाय नारों के और क्या योगदान है?😬🤓😎 pic.twitter.com/Zchw6u4SIf — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2020

