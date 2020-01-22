Anupam Kher responds to Naseeruddin Shah: 'You have led a life of frustration, Hindustan in my blood'

Anupam Kher has shot back at Naseeruddin Shah for calling him a "clown" and "sycophant". Hitting back at the veteran actor over the critical remarks, Kher said Shah has led a life of frustration even as he had a successful career. I do not take your views seriously, Kher asserted on Twitter.

"Janab Naseeruddin Shah saab, I heard your interview. You said things about me. Thanks for the appreciation. I don't take you or your views seriously. Even after so much success, you have led a life of frustration. If you can criticize, SRK, Virat, Dilip Kumar, then I'm sure I'm in great company. None of them took your statements seriously since you do not know the difference between what is right and wrong as you consume certain substances. I give you this share of happiness of being in news by criticizing me. May God bless you. Hindustan is in my blood," Kheer responded in a video post on Twitter.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

In an interview to The Wire about the ongoing anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests across the country, Shah had lashed out at Kher for his views and said: " I am not on Twitter. These people, the Twitterati, and I really wish they would make up their minds in what they believe in. Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He's a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it."

