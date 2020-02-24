Will Congress take responsibility for death of Delhi Police constable in CAA violence: MoS Home G Kishen Reddy

A file photo of MoS Home G Kishan Reddy (PTI)

The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has hit out at opposition parties for backing the citizenship law protestors in Delhi, as he questioned if the Congress party would now take responsibility for the death of Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal.

“This is a conspiracy to defame India. Why are these protests taking place at a time when the US President Donald Trump is visiting the country… Will the opposition parties take responsibility for the death of the Delhi Police constable? Will Congress take responsibility,” the MoS Home Affairs told a news channel, in first official reaction to the unfolding events in the National Capital.

The remarks by the government functionary are in consonance of what was tweeted by New Delhi MP and his party colleague Meenakshi Lekhi, who also alleged a conspiracy behind the escalation in violence.

"Shocked to hear the death of HC Sh Ratanlal in a brutal & barbaric manner. This reminds me of massacre of Sikhs in Chattisinghpura during Clinton’s visit. Incidents change but anti-India forces remain the same. A ploy to embarrass India, request all to remain calm & maintain peace (sic)," Lekhi tweeted.

Meanwhile, a second death was reported on Monday in the violence that rocked the north-east district of the National Capital. The second person to have died has been identified as a civilian.

The remarks came barely hours after Congress President Rahul Gandhi issued a call for calm as violence in the north-east district, epicentred at Jafrabad, continued for the second day in a row. There were reports of vehicles being torched and at least one petrol pump being set on fire by protestors.