Who is Khan Sir, why he is in news amidst RRB, NTPC exam protests in Bihar?

Who is Khan Sir/Bihar News: Bihar bandh called on Friday by student bodies, and supported by all parties in the opposition and some in the ruling dispensation, against alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories examination process evoked a mixed response. In Patna, bandh supporters burnt tyres on Ashok Rajpath throwing out of gear traffic on the busy street which leads to the state's largest government hospital, its most esteemed schools and colleges and shops dealing in medicines, books, and stationery. Protests have been continuing in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as well for the past three days.

On Tuesday, Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 allegedly set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Bihar's Arrah. Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna. Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam were released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

An FIR has been registered against 16 teachers of several coaching institutes including Youtuber Khan Sir, a prominent teacher of Patna for inciting violence. Khan sir has been under the radar of Bihar Police and investigating agencies after the RRB NTPC protest took a violent turn on January 26. He, along with others have been booked under sections 147, 148, 151, 152, 186, 187, 188, 323, 332, 353, 504, 506 and 120 (B) of IPC.

Who is Khan Sir? What is his role in RRB NTPC protests?

YouTuber Khan sir, who has 14.5 million subscribers, is the director of GS Research Coaching Center in Patna. He got the fame for his unique 'Bihari' style of teaching and is popularly known as Khan Sir of Patna. However, his real name and personal details are not in public domain. He has mastered teaching the subject of GS by making it easy. He explains current affairs and general awareness to students for different recruitment exams including Railways, NDA, Navy, CDS, Banking among others. He makes videos on these topics and puts them on his YouTube channel.

Although Khan Sir shows Patna as his location in his videos, many believe he is from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The popular GS teacher who teaches job aspirants in the local tongue has a mobile app and a website as well.

After the violence broke out, Khan sir apparently released a video urging students/aspirants to carry out their protests in a peaceful manner. He said that if they turn to violence, no one would support them.

Recently, Khan Sir had alleged that the railway ministry placed an additional exam burden on those who have already cleared their first examination. Following his statement, he along with 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes in Patna, were booked for provoking students.

Aspirants who indulged in violence and damaged railway property in several parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday had reportedly claimed that they were encouraged after a video of Khan Sir wherein he was seen instigating them to intensify their protest to cancel the RRB-NTPC exams started doing rounds on social media.

