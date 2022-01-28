Friday, January 28, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Protesting students burn tyres, block roads in Patna
The results for CBT-I for Group-D jobs was released on January 14, shortlisting candidates for CBT-II. The protesters had claimed that this criterion for recruitment was clarified in the initial RRB notice inviting applicants.

  • Several students’ organisations, including AISA, call for Bihar bandh today
  • Protesting students claim that there were discrepancies in RRB recruitment process
  • All Mahagathbandhan parties have announced their support for state-wide shutdown protests

Several students’ organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA) have called for Bihar bandh today to protest against the alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021. The protests started in the state after several students claimed that there were discrepancies in the RRB recruitment process. The government's decision to conduct two computer-based tests (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) had irked thousands of students across the state who wanted a single test. The results for CBT-I for Group-D jobs was released on January 14, shortlisting candidates for CBT-II. The protesters had claimed that this criterion for recruitment was clarified in the initial RRB notice inviting applicants. AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav said that the committee formed by the railway ministry to look into the irregularities in the RRB-NTPC exam, is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till elections are over in UP. Protesters allegedly torched four empty coaches of a stationary train in Gaya and blocked rail traffic between Gaya and Jehanabad on Wednesday. 

 

 

Live updates :Bihar Bandh

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    4 arrested for pelting stones, vandalism in Patna

     As many as four people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar's Patna for staging a protest against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results, said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh. Speaking to the reporters, Singh said, "4 people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna on January 24."

     

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Khan Sir urges students not to participate in Bihar Bandh

    Khan Sir has urged students not to participate in any kind of bandh on Friday as it will be a “wrong step” to take while the government considers their demands and concerns. Issuing a video statement, Khan Sir said, "Ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi has spoken to the Railway Minister about the issue. He has assured that the NTPC result will be hired 20 times the vacancies as promised i.e  3.5 lakh aspirants will be added. The CBT-2 exam which was added suddenly has also been suspended. PM Modi, Railway minister are not at fault but RRB is responsible. The decision to form a committee is not keeping the UP elections in mind."

     

    Khan Sir, a prominent teacher of Patna, had alleged that the railway ministry placed an additional exam burden on those who have already cleared their first examination. Following his statement, he along with 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes in Patna, were booked for provoking students. Aspirants who indulged in violence and damaged railway property in several parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday had reportedly claimed that they were encouraged after a video of Khan Sir wherein he was seen instigating them to intensify their protest to cancel the RRB-NTPC exams started doing rounds on social media.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bihar: Protesters block roads in Patna in support of bandh

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Former state CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led NDA also extends support of the protesting students

    "FIRs against teachers like Khan Sir could further provoke students for undeclared agitations in Bihar. The time has come for the governments to talk on unemployment and come-out with a solution", Manjhi said.

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan, supporters protest at Ramashish Chowk

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    All Mahagathbandhan parties extend their support for state-wide shutdown protests

    In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) said, "Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments. It keeps promising jobs for them but when they come out on the streets demanding jobs, the Nitish Kumar government rains baton on them."

    They also demand that "all FIRs registered against students or coaching institutes by the state police must be withdrawn immediately". Echoing similar view, AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav said that the committee formed by the railway ministry to look into the irregularities in the RRB-NTPC exam, is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till elections are over in UP.

