Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Protesting students burn tyres, block roads in Patna 

Highlights
- Several students’ organisations, including AISA, call for Bihar bandh today
- Protesting students claim that there were discrepancies in RRB recruitment process
- All Mahagathbandhan parties have announced their support for state-wide shutdown protests
Several students’ organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA) have called for Bihar bandh today to protest against the alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021. The protests started in the state after several students claimed that there were discrepancies in the RRB recruitment process. The government's decision to conduct two computer-based tests (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) had irked thousands of students across the state who wanted a single test. The results for CBT-I for Group-D jobs was released on January 14, shortlisting candidates for CBT-II. The protesters had claimed that this criterion for recruitment was clarified in the initial RRB notice inviting applicants. AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav said that the committee formed by the railway ministry to look into the irregularities in the RRB-NTPC exam, is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till elections are over in UP. Protesters allegedly torched four empty coaches of a stationary train in Gaya and blocked rail traffic between Gaya and Jehanabad on Wednesday.