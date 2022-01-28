Bihar Bandh LIVE Updates: Protesting students burn tyres, block roads in Patna 

Khan Sir has urged students not to participate in any kind of bandh on Friday as it will be a “wrong step” to take while the government considers their demands and concerns. Issuing a video statement, Khan Sir said, "Ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi has spoken to the Railway Minister about the issue. He has assured that the NTPC result will be hired 20 times the vacancies as promised i.e 3.5 lakh aspirants will be added. The CBT-2 exam which was added suddenly has also been suspended. PM Modi, Railway minister are not at fault but RRB is responsible. The decision to form a committee is not keeping the UP elections in mind."

Khan Sir, a prominent teacher of Patna, had alleged that the railway ministry placed an additional exam burden on those who have already cleared their first examination. Following his statement, he along with 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes in Patna, were booked for provoking students. Aspirants who indulged in violence and damaged railway property in several parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday had reportedly claimed that they were encouraged after a video of Khan Sir wherein he was seen instigating them to intensify their protest to cancel the RRB-NTPC exams started doing rounds on social media.