Who is the woman accompanying Donald Trump and Melania

Who is the Indian woman accompanying Donald Trump and Melania

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday received US President Donald Trump and his wife Melanian upon their arrival at the Ahmedabad International Airport. Along with them, the shutterbugs also captured another woman accompanying them from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. But who is she?

She is Gurdeep Chawla, an Indian-American. She will work as an interpreter for Donald Trump. She has been a language interpreter for 27 years. She started her career in the Indian parliament as a language interpreter in 1990 when she was just 21. She had also interpreted for Obama at the Republic Day parade in 2015. One can spot her in almost all high-profile political meetings between the US/Canada and India.