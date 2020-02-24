PM Modi at Motera Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday addressed a huge gathering along with US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Over one lakh people were present at the 'Namaste Trump' event. Here are the top quotes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PM MODI AT MOTERA STADIUM: TOP QUOTES

I think today we can see history being repeated. 5 months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad

You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you.

The meaning of the name of this event - 'Namaste' is very deep. This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him.

India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'

First Lady Melania, your presence here is an honour for us. The work you did for healthy and happy America is yielding its result. The work you did for children and the society is commendable.