US will provide $3 billion worth of state of the art military helicopters to India: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump from the stage of 'Namaste Trump' has said that US will provide $3 billion worth of 'state of the art' military helicopters to the Indian Army. Speaking at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, President Trump said, "US is looking forward to providing 'Best, Most Feared Military Equipment' to India. We will provide the Indian Army with $3 billion dollars worth of state of the army military helicopters."

Speaking of the US industry of arms and ammunition, Trump said, "We build the best planes, guns, missiles, ships etc. The United States should be India's premier defence partner and we look forward to providing India with the best equipment."

The helicopter that India will be buying from the US is the MH60 multi-role Romeo Sikorsky helicopters.

Operational and deployed today with the U.S. Navy as the primary anti-submarine warfare anti-surface weapon system for open ocean and littoral zones, the MH-60R SEAHAWK helicopter is the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter. It is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

Trump also said that together India and the US will defend their sovereignty against the 'radical Islamic terrorism'.

Donald Trump is on a 36-hour-long visit to India which will be his first state visit since taking office in 2016. President Trump will be visiting Taj Mahal in Agra before coming to New Delhi in the evening. Trump will be staying the night at ITC Maurya where he will be served with the special 'Trump Platter' at the famous Bukhara restaurant.

