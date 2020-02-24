End of Islamic Terror to Increased Business with India: Top quotes from Trump's Motera Speech

US President Donald Trump Monday addressed a huge gathering along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Over one lakh people were present at the 'Namaste Trump' event. Here are the top quotes of US President Donald Trump from the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Donald Trump at Motera Stadium: Top Quotes
America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.
5 months ago the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.
We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough
PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise.
All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
There is difference between nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting people free -- that is India.
Extreme poverty in your country will be eliminated in next 10 years.
Modi started off as a humble 'chaiwala'; he worked at cafeteria and is shining example that Indians can achieve anything.
I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US$ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.
Both countries are united in defending citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead
As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India.