End of Islamic Terror to Increased Business with India: Top quotes from Trump's Motera Speech

Image Source : ANI Donald Trump at Motera Stadium: Top Quotes

US President Donald Trump Monday addressed a huge gathering along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Over one lakh people were present at the 'Namaste Trump' event. Here are the top quotes of US President Donald Trump from the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Donald Trump at Motera Stadium: Top Quotes

America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.

5 months ago the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.

We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough

PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise.