'History being repeated...': PM in Motera compares Howdy Modi with Namaste Trump

Image Source : ANI PM Modi welcomes US President, first lady Melania to 'Namaste Trump' event at Gujarat's Motera stadium

Prime Minister welcomed President of the world's oldest democracy, Donald Trump at the world's largest Motera cricket stadium saying 'Namaste Trump' amid a mamoth crowd of over 1.25 lakh people. Greeting President Trump, Modi welcomed him on the stage once again in his signature hug style.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event, PM Modi said, "I think today we can see history being repeated. 5 months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad."

"You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you."

"The meaning of the name of this event - 'Namaste' is very deep. This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him," Modi said.

"India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also added, "First Lady Melania, your presence here is an honour for us. The work you did for healthy and happy America is yielding its result. The work you did for children and the society is commendable."

"There is so much that we share, like shared values & ideals, a shared spirit of enterprise & innovation. Shared opportunities & challenges, shared hopes & aspirations," Modi concluded.