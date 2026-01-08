Prince Narula finally breaks silence on viral 'arrest' video, reveals truth behind the clip Reality TV star Prince Narula has finally broken his silence on the viral arrest video circulating on social media. Addressing the speculation, Prince clarified the truth behind the clip.

New Delhi:

Prince Narula, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, has finally reacted to his 'arrest' video that has been circulating since morning. A clip going viral on social media showed Narula being held by cops and taken away.

The actor has finally reacted to his viral arrest clip, calling it a "shoot".

What was Prince Narula's viral 'arrest' video?

Prince Narula started trending on January 8 after a video went viral online, which showed that he was being “arrested." The clip spread quickly on social media and triggered speculation, but it soon became clear that the video was fake.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, he clarified, "It was a part of a brand shoot. I’m not arrested."

How did Prince Narula fans react to his 'arrest' clip?

As the clip went viral, Prince Narula loyalists stepped in to say that no such arrest had taken place and flagged the video as misinformation. One user even asked AI assistant Grok to verify the authenticity of the post. According to Grok (X's new AI assistant), the video was edited and did not match any real or verified incident.

“I've checked recent news from sources like India TV, Indian Express, and Times of India - no reports confirm Prince Narula's arrest by Delhi Police in January 2026. The video uses edited clips that don't match any verified events. This appears to be misinformation,” Grok’s response read. Here's the video that is going viral:

Neither Prince nor his wife, Yuvika have written anything about the viral 'arrest' clip on social media as of yet.

On the work front, Prince Narula is a reality star sensation who has previously won shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. He has also worked in TV shows such as Badho Bahu and others.

