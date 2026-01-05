Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, reacts after arrest in Rs 5 crore fraud case: 'Ready to face everything' Jay Dudhane, best known for Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss Marathi 3, has been arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud case. The TV actor said that many things in the case have been misrepresented.

New Delhi:

Actor Jay Dudhane, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss Marathi 3, was arrested at Mumbai Airport in connection with an alleged real estate fraud case. He has strongly denied all allegations, calling them "false," and said he is fully cooperating with the Thane police.

Following his arrest, the actor reacted to the case and rejected the accusations levelled against him.

Jay Dudhane reacts to his arrest

Jay Dudhane said he is not scared of the arrest and claimed the matter had been "misrepresented". He added that while several people advised him to cover his face, he chose not to, stating that he has complete faith in the judicial process and is ready to face the situation.

“I was about to go on my honeymoon. My brother, my wife, and my brother's wife—the four of us were going abroad. I didn't even know that an arrest warrant or an LOC (Lookout Circular) had been issued in my name. The police told me that I couldn't leave the country, so I am fully cooperating with the police. A false case hasn't been filed against me, but many things have been misrepresented. I am ready to face everything at my level. I have complete faith in justice... This case is completely false," he told ANI.

According to reports, Jay Dudhane was about to fly abroad from Mumbai Airport with his wife, brother and sister-in-law when the police took him into custody. At present, the police are also questioning his family members.

Why was Jay Dudhane arrested?

Police officials say Jay Dudhane was arrested in connection with an alleged fraud case involving nearly Rs 5 crore. According to investigators, he is accused of using forged documents and of allegedly selling the same shop to more than one buyer. This, the police claim, resulted in financial losses for several people. The matter is currently under investigation.

Who is Jay Dudhane?

Jay started his career as a model and fitness trainer before finding fame on reality television. His claim to fame was as the winner of Splitsvilla in 2021, alongside Aditi Rajput. His popularity grew further with his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 3, where he became the first runner-up. Over the years, Jay has acted in several Marathi television shows and films.

On the personal front, Jay Dudhane recently married his longtime partner, Harshala Patil, in December 2025.

