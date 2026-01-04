Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, arrested in Rs 5 crore property fraud case According to Mumbai Police Jay Dudhane has been accused of creating forged documents and selling the same shop to multiple people, causing significant losses to several buyers.

New Delhi:

Splitsvilla 13 winner and and the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Jay Dudhane, has been arrested by the police at Mumbai Airport. According to information received from the police, the famous fitness trainer Jay Dudhane was arrested by Thane police in a Rs 5 crore fraud case. The police took this action at Mumbai International Airport when Jay was preparing to leave the country with his family.

Jay Dudhane is accused of preparing fake documents and selling the same shop to multiple people. This fraud has caused financial losses to several buyers. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Jay Dudhane arrested on Sunday

It is being reported that Jay Dudhane was about to leave for abroad from Mumbai Airport with his wife, brother, and brother's wife when the police took him into custody. Currently, the police are also questioning the family of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Jay Dudhane. During this time, Jay Dudhane claimed that the case is false. He did not hide his face and expressed complete faith in the judiciary.

What did Jay Dudhane?

After his arrest, Jay Dudhane issued a statement saying that he took on his father's responsibilities, but now people are making false accusations against him. He said that he was not running away and would face whatever the truth is. Jay Dudhane also said that the claims being spread about selling the shop are rumors and that if there are any allegations, they should be proven.

Jay Dudhane was about to flee India

During questioning, in his defense, Jay Dudhane also said that he was going abroad for his honeymoon and was unaware that an arrest warrant had been issued in his name. After being stopped from leaving the country by the police, he said he would cooperate with the investigation.

Who is Bigg Boss fame Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane is a resident of Thane and is associated with the gym business. He is also known as a famous fitness trainer, athlete, model, and actor. Jay married his longtime girlfriend, Harshala Patil, on December 24, 2025.

