Begging bowl to selling jets: Pakistan Defence Minister's 'miracle plan' to ditch IMF draws mockery Pakistan Defence Minister’s bizarre statement has come months after Pakistan suffered heavy losses at the hands of Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar openly admitted that Indian missiles struck the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has become a laughing stock over his latest remarks about Islamabad’s “strategy” to get rid of IMF loans. This time, Asif has made a claim that might leave even economists stunned. He said that demand for Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jet is increasing “like a storm” after Operation Sindoor, and that Pakistan will become so capable that it will no longer need to beg the IMF for financial assistance.

Notably, Islamabad is often at the IMF’s door with a begging bowl to keep the country running.

“We are receiving such a large number of orders for JF-17 fighter jets that within six months, we may no longer need to approach the IMF for loans. With both hands raised, we can bid farewell to the IMF,” Asif said while speaking on a news channel.

Even people in Pakistan have been trolling their minister over this remark.

Pakistan Defence Minister’s bizarre statement has come months after Pakistan suffered heavy losses at the hands of Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar openly admitted that Indian missiles struck the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi’s Chakala area. The acknowledgment came as a clear embarrassment for Islamabad, which has often denied or downplayed damage from Indian military actions.

Pakistan struggles to make ends meet

The extremely poor state of Pakistan’s economy is no secret to the world. Rising inflation and widespread hunger have forced the Shehbaz Sharif government to seek financial assistance from multiple sources, ranging from China and Saudi Arabia to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The country is increasingly surviving on borrowed funds.

In December last year, reports emerged that the World Bank had approved a loan of $7 billion for Pakistan. According to reports, Pakistan’s domestic debt stands at 54.5 trillion rupees, while its external debt has risen to 26.0 trillion rupees.