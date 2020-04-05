Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Whale-like creatures spotted in Bombay High waters | Watch

Whale-like creatures spotted in Bombay High waters | Watch

As the entire country is under 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus, all humans are quarantined inside their house and the members of the animal kingdom are all set to reclaim the earth all over again. The Twitter has gone berserk with a viral video of some whale-like creatures swimming underwater, somewhere near the high shore oilfields of Mumbai.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2020 9:34 IST
Whale-like creatures spotted in Bombay High waters
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

Whale-like creatures spotted in Bombay High waters

As the entire country is under 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus, all humans are quarantined inside their house and the members of the animal kingdom are all set to reclaim the earth all over again. The Twitter has gone berserk with a viral video of some whale-like creatures swimming underwater, somewhere near the high shore oilfields of Mumbai.

Looking at the majestic tail closely and the way they're breathing through their nostrils, it can be assumed that they are a whale. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, a correspondent with HT, tweeted a statement from the ONGC which mentions that it is a fake claim.The officials issued a statement: "It's heartening to see marine life thriving. However, mobiles are not allowed in ONGC offshore installations. Therefore, this video has not been shot at/near any ONGC offshore installation."

On March 24, PM Modi declared a nationwide lockdown lasting 21 days. India saw 525 fresh patients in 24 hours on Saturday, taking the total to 3072. 75 people have died of the deadly infection so far. 

Indiatvnews.com could not verify the authenticity of the video.

ALSO READ | India's coronavirus cases rise to 3,072 with 525 new patients: Map shows statewise tally

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X