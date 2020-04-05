Whale-like creatures spotted in Bombay High waters | Watch

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Whale-like creatures spotted in Bombay High waters

As the entire country is under 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus, all humans are quarantined inside their house and the members of the animal kingdom are all set to reclaim the earth all over again. The Twitter has gone berserk with a viral video of some whale-like creatures swimming underwater, somewhere near the high shore oilfields of Mumbai.

Looking at the majestic tail closely and the way they're breathing through their nostrils, it can be assumed that they are a whale.

Said to be a sighting from the Bombay High offshore oil field, would be grateful if someone could authenticate. Even if not, it’s a lovely sight!!!! pic.twitter.com/HpU4jPPJc0 — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, a correspondent with HT, tweeted a statement from the ONGC which mentions that it is a fake claim.The officials issued a statement: "It's heartening to see marine life thriving. However, mobiles are not allowed in ONGC offshore installations. Therefore, this video has not been shot at/near any ONGC offshore installation."

Oil operations at Bombay High are run by @ONGC_ Official statement issued by them: "It's heartening to see marine life thriving. However, mobiles are not allowed in ONGC offshore installations. Therefore, this video has not been shot at/near any ONGC offshore installation." https://t.co/vKAGwTEAUA — Badri Chatterjee (@ChatterjeeBadri) April 4, 2020

On March 24, PM Modi declared a nationwide lockdown lasting 21 days. India saw 525 fresh patients in 24 hours on Saturday, taking the total to 3072. 75 people have died of the deadly infection so far.

Indiatvnews.com could not verify the authenticity of the video.

