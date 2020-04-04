India sees largest spike in coronavirus cases: 525 new patients, 75 deaths; new total at 3072

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 3,072. Numbers updated till 8 PM, April 4.

The numbers of coronavirus cases refuse to come down. India on Saturday recorded its largest spike with 525 fresh patients in 24 hours, taking the total to 3072. 75 people have died of the deadly infection so far, the last update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read at 8 PM today. Maharashtra continued to remain at the top with 490 confirmed cases and 24 deaths while 42 were either discharged, migrated or cured. Delhi followed with 445 cases and six deaths. Tamil Nadu is placed third with 411 cases of the coronavirus. On the other hand, Puducherry, Odisha, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh are among those having numbers in single digit.

STATEWISE LIST OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA