  4. India sees largest spike in coronavirus cases: 525 new patients, 75 deaths; new total at 3072

The numbers of coronavirus cases refuse to come down. India on Saturday recorded its largest spike in 24 hours with 525 fresh patients, taking the total to 3072. 75 people have died of the deadly infection so far, the last update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read at 8 PM today.

New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2020 20:17 IST
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 3,072. Numbers updated till 8 PM, April 4. 

The numbers of coronavirus cases refuse to come down. India on Saturday recorded its largest spike with 525 fresh patients in 24 hours, taking the total to 3072. 75 people have died of the deadly infection so far, the last update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read at 8 PM today. Maharashtra continued to remain at the top with 490 confirmed cases and 24 deaths while 42 were either discharged, migrated or cured. Delhi followed with 445 cases and six deaths. Tamil Nadu is placed third with 411 cases of the coronavirus. On the other hand, Puducherry, Odisha, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh are among those having numbers in single digit.

STATEWISE LIST OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA

S. No. State/UTs Total Confirmed Cases (Including 65 foreign nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
1 Andhra Pradesh 161 1 1
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 24 0 0
5 Bihar 30 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 0 0
7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0
8 Delhi 445 15 6
9 Goa 7 0 0
10 Gujarat 105 14 10
11 Haryana 49 24 0
12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 75 3 2
14 Jharkhand 2 0 0
15 Karnataka 128 12 3
16 Kerala 295 41 2
17 Ladakh 14 3 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 104 0 6
19 Maharashtra 490 42 24
20 Manipur 2 0 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 5 0 0
23 Puducherry 5 1 0
24 Punjab 57 1 5
25 Rajasthan 200 21 0
26 Tamil Nadu 411 6 2
27 Telengana 159 1 7
28 Uttarakhand 16 2 0
28 Uttar Pradesh 174 19 2
29 West Bengal 69 3 3
Total number of confirmed cases in India 3072* 213 75
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

