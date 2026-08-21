Smiles, selfies and India-Japan friendship: Japanese students meet Yogi Adityanath | WATCH

A wholesome interaction between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a group of Japanese and Indian students in Lucknow is winning hearts online. The students met the chief minister during an interaction programme involving Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. The meeting offered a glimpse of the growing people-to-people ties between India and Japan.

The now-viral video shows the students gathered around Yogi Adityanath, smiling, taking pictures and interacting with him. The light-hearted moment, particularly the excitement among the Japanese students, has made the video a wholesome watch.

Japanese students share a cheerful moment with Yogi Adityanath

The video shows Yogi Adityanath standing alongside Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki and a group of Japanese and Indian students after their interaction programme. The students can be seen gathering around the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, with several of them smiling and posing for pictures. Some students appeared visibly excited during the interaction, creating a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

At one point, the group gathered closely around the chief minister for photographs, capturing a moment that reflected the personal side of the India-Japan interaction.

Yogi Adityanath shares picture with Yamanashi governor

Yogi Adityanath also shared a post on X following his meeting with Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. He described the meeting as a “productive” and “fruitful” discussion and said the interaction focused on strengthening ties between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi. According to the chief minister's post, the discussions covered opportunities in areas including investment, industry, technology, tourism and cultural exchange.

He also said the growing partnerships could create new opportunities for mutual growth and shared prosperity.

Students highlight the people-to-people connection

While official discussions often focus on investment, industry and government cooperation, the student interaction offered a more personal glimpse into the relationship between India and Japan. The presence of Japanese students alongside Indian students in Lucknow brought a cultural and youthful dimension to the programme. Student exchanges, cultural interactions and opportunities for young people to meet can create a more personal connection between communities.

India-Japan ties get a wholesome moment

The meeting comes against the backdrop of efforts to strengthen cooperation between India and Japan at different levels. Yogi Adityanath said the relationship between India and Japan continues to reach new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, while highlighting cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi. But it was the simple interaction with the students that stood out in the viral video.

From posing for photographs to sharing smiles, the students appeared to enjoy their time with the chief minister. The cheerful exchange offered a softer side to a meeting otherwise centred on government and economic cooperation. A room full of students, a few photographs and plenty of smiles made for a particularly wholesome India-Japan moment in Lucknow.

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