Customer walks out of cafe over menu spelling errors: 'If you charge Rs 225 for coffee, spell it right'

A cafe menu has sparked a debate online after a social media user pointed out several spelling and wording errors on it, arguing that customers may be more forgiving at a roadside stall than at an expensive cafe.

The post was shared by X user @livetime_fe, Valia, who said they walked out of a cafe after noticing “so many spelling errors” on its menu. Their post quickly drew mixed reactions, with some users agreeing that high-end establishments should take greater care with their menus, while others felt the mistakes were not worth making an issue over.

‘I gladly eat gopi manjoori for 60 rupees’

In the post, the user compared the experience of eating at a roadside stall with paying a premium for coffee at a high-end cafe. “I gladly eat gopi manjoori for 60 rupees at a roadside stall but if you charge 225 bucks for french press coffee you better be able to spell ‘manual brew’,” the post read.

The accompanying images showed pages from the cafe's menu, including its coffee and breakfast sections.

Among the entries that caught attention were “MANUEL BREW”, listed alongside pour-over, French press and Aeropress. The coffee section also included terms such as cold black coffee, iced Americano, cafe Romano and espresso tonic.

The breakfast page featured categories including non-vegetarian options, “The Qua Classic”, English breakfast, French toast, Moroccan chicken shakshuka, The Green Bowl and breakfast wrap.

Internet debates whether spelling matters at a cafe

The post divided users, with some arguing that a premium cafe should ensure its menu is properly written and proofread.

One user said that while people may be more forgiving of spelling mistakes at a small roadside establishment, customers could reasonably expect more attention to detail from an expensive cafe or restaurant.

Another commenter made a similar comparison, asking whether customers would still “not care” if a high-end resort, hotel or villa forgot to provide basic amenities such as towels or shampoo.

Others, however, felt the spelling mistakes were not significant enough to affect their dining experience.

One user pointed out that many people may not have studied in English-medium schools and could be trying to make a living by operating a cafe

and preparing an English menu. They suggested that not everyone may have access to someone fluent in English to proofread the content.

The response added that “to each their own” when it comes to whether such errors matter.

‘I don’t care about spelling’

Another user said the issue simply did not matter to them, writing, “This is literally a high end cafe. I don't care about spelling.”

That view was echoed by the broader discussion around whether customers should judge a restaurant's food and service separately from errors on its menu.

At the same time, some users argued that menus are part of a restaurant's overall presentation. For them, repeated errors can appear careless, particularly when a cafe positions itself as a premium dining destination.

One spelling mistake becomes the centre of the debate

The phrase “Manuel Brew” became one of the most discussed parts of the menu. Some users joked about whether “Manuel” was actually the name of a person, while others simply pointed out that the intended term appeared to be “manual brew”.

One commenter joked that it was probably the “signature brew” of someone named Manuel. Another said they initially thought “Manuel” was some sort of wordplay, before adding that the dressing of the menu was “unbearable”.

The comments show just how differently people view small mistakes in a dining experience. For some, they are harmless errors that have little to do with the quality of the food or coffee. For others, a menu is part of the product, particularly when customers are paying premium prices.

Does a spelling mistake really matter?

The debate ultimately goes beyond one cafe menu. It raises a familiar question about expectations at restaurants and cafes: when does a small mistake become a sign of poor attention to detail?

For some customers, the answer depends on the price and positioning of the establishment. A casual roadside eatery may be judged primarily on its food, while a premium cafe may be expected to pay attention to presentation, language and every other detail that forms part of the customer experience.

Others believe that a spelling mistake should remain just that, a mistake, rather than becoming a reason to judge the people running the establishment.

For now, the menu has managed to serve up something other than coffee and breakfast: a surprisingly heated debate over whether getting the words right matters when the bill is Rs 225 for a cup of coffee.

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