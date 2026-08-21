Rahul Gandhi visits police station with alleged victim of pellet gun firing during student protest, seeks FIR

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the Parliament Street Police Station, along with 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who allegedly received pellet gun injuries during the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha accompanied Sahil, who alleged that the Delhi Police has refused to register a first information report (FIR) over his complaint.

Rahul and Sahil had earlier gone to Connaught Place Police Station, but later visited the DCP Office at the Parliament Street Police Station seeking an FIR. During his visit, the senior Congress leader also sought a report on what actions have been taken by the police so far.

Rahul, a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, later staged a dharna outside the police station after the Congress claimed that no FIR was registered.

Sahil's alleged pellet gun injuries

In a press conference on July 24 with Sahil, Rahul had alleged that the Delhi Police used pellet guns during the CJP's march towards the Parliament on July 20, even as the government denied allegations. He had also shown his injuries, saying the government must stop lying and accept that students were lathi-charged and pellet guns were used.

Later, the former Congress president wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for the “barbaric assault” over the CJP protesters.

According to sources, Sahil had gone with his lawyers at the police station and gave a written complaint, but the officials refused to give a I/O number. On August 17, Sahil once again asked for an I/O number over email and phone, but received no acknowledgement.

More to follow...