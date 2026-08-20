'They should do this in London': Foreign tourists praise Delhi Metro's women's coach after first ride

The Delhi Metro proved to be more than just a means of transportation for two travellers who were in the city for the very first time. Travel content creators Clare and Aurita have recently uploaded their first experience on the Delhi Metro to Instagram, and their response to the city's public transport has made waves on social media.

Starting from the inexpensive fare to the air-conditioned stations, the duo seems to have been fascinated by a number of things about the Delhi Metro. Their biggest takeaway, however, was the women-only carriage, with the creators saying in their video that London should have something similar too.

‘First time in the metro in Delhi’

The video begins with the two creators announcing that it is their first time travelling on the Delhi Metro. One of the first things they point out is the price. According to the video, their tickets cost around £0.30 each, something they clearly found surprisingly affordable. The reaction quickly turns to the metro's facilities. “There is also air-conditioning,” they say, before adding that the system is “super clean”. For travellers arriving from countries where underground systems can sometimes be associated with crowded platforms and warm conditions, an air-conditioned metro can certainly make a first impression.

The women-only carriage catches their attention

The feature that appears to impress the two travellers the most is the women-only coach. In the video, they spot the designated carriage and react enthusiastically, calling it a feature they believe should be introduced in London as well. Their Instagram caption explains that, as two women travelling together, they felt more relaxed with the option of a women-only coach during rush hour.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation itself says its trains provide women commuters with reserved seats in each coach as well as a separate ladies' coach. It also lists security screening and gender-segregated security checks among the facilities provided at stations.

Security at Delhi Metro stations also stands out

The creators' caption also highlights the security arrangements they noticed while entering the metro. They point to baggage scanning and metal detectors at station entrances, along with a separate security queue for women. Security screening is indeed part of Delhi Metro's station operations. DMRC documents refer to baggage scanners and door-frame metal detectors at security checkpoints.

For two tourists navigating an unfamiliar public transport network, these visible security measures appear to have added to their sense of comfort.

‘Super easy to use and well connected’

The praise does not stop at cleanliness and safety. Towards the end of the video, the creators describe the Delhi Metro as “super easy to use and well connected”. That is perhaps one of the biggest advantages for visitors. There are metro rail links in Delhi that help tourists travel across the city without being fully dependent on roads. In addition, the presence of a budget-friendly and easy metro rail system makes it easier for a tourist in a large city to travel around without feeling intimidated.

Their comparison with London sparks conversation

The creators' comments about London are likely to be one of the reasons the video has attracted attention. Their suggestion that London could introduce a women-only carriage comes from their own experience and should be viewed as a personal comparison rather than a formal assessment of the two transport systems. Still, their reaction has highlighted a feature that is particularly visible on the Delhi Metro. The system has long maintained dedicated facilities for women passengers. DMRC's annual report says every train has a separate ladies' coach, alongside reserved seats for women in other coaches.

The arrangement is also actively enforced. DMRC has previously described special drives involving trained women personnel to deal with male passengers found travelling in the reserved women's coach.

A familiar city looks different through a tourist's eyes

For Delhi residents, the metro may simply be part of the daily commute. But for someone visiting the city for the first time, details such as air conditioning, ticket prices, security checks and dedicated women's spaces can stand out much more clearly. That outside perspective is perhaps what makes the video interesting.

The creators did not simply show themselves travelling from one station to another. They pointed out the small things that made the experience comfortable for them and shared what they would like to see elsewhere. And their verdict after the first ride was pretty clear: the Delhi Metro had made a very good first impression.

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