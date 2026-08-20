'Hum bhi India hai': Arunachal Pradesh girl responds after being called Chinese | WATCH

A little girl from Arunachal Pradesh has won hearts online with her heartfelt response after she was referred to as “Chinese”. In a video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen explaining why being called Chinese despite being Indian makes her feel angry and sad.

The post was shared by Instagram user Karga Tinkle Gongo, who addressed a comment that referred to her as Chinese despite her being Indian. Alongside the video, she spoke about India's diversity and how people can have different facial features while belonging to the same country.

'Humko Indian bolo, Chinese mat bolo'

In the video, the little girl responds to people who call her Chinese and repeatedly explains that she is Indian. Speaking in Hindi, she says, “Mera abbu India hai, hum bhi India hai” (My father is Indian, and I am Indian too).

She then requests people not to call her Chinese, explaining that such comments make her feel upset. “Aap log humko jo Chinese bolne se, hum bohot gussa hote hai, bohot dukhi hote hai” (When you call me Chinese, I feel very angry and very sad), she says.

The child goes on to make her request even clearer: “Humko India bolo, India. Humko Chinese mat bolo” (Call me Indian, Indian. Don’t call me Chinese).

She also reveals that she lives in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. Towards the end of the video, she once again asks viewers not to make such comments before signing off.

'India has always been a beautiful mix'

In the caption accompanying the post, Karga Tinkle Gongo addressed the comment that prompted the video and spoke about India's diverse identities.

“Maybe I don’t look the way you expected an Indian person to look,” she wrote, adding that India has always been a “beautiful mix” of different faces, cultures, languages and traditions.

She also expressed pride in her identity and where she comes from, while pointing out that she is happy to speak Hindi.

The caption referred to the comment, “Chinese bacche Hindi bol lete hai”, saying that while it made her smile, she hoped people would be “a little more curious and a little less judgmental” in the future.

The post ended with a message of kindness, with Gongo writing, “We’re all human first.”

Video sparks a conversation online

The little girl's simple response has resonated with viewers because of the direct way in which she communicates her feelings. Rather than responding with hostility, she explains that such remarks make her feel hurt and asks people to recognise her as Indian.

Her repeated words, “Humko Indian bolo,” have also drawn attention to the importance of understanding India's ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity.

Arunachal Pradesh, located in northeastern India, is home to several indigenous communities and a rich mix of cultures and traditions. The region's people, like communities across India's Northeast, may have physical features that differ from what some people stereotypically associate with Indians.

The video serves as a reminder that appearance cannot determine a person's nationality or identity. A person's face, language or cultural background does not make them any less Indian.

'We’re all human first'

What began with a comment about the girl's appearance has now become a wider conversation about identity and the assumptions people make based on how someone looks.

The child's message is straightforward: she is Indian and wants to be recognised as such. Her request for people to be “a little more curious and a little less judgmental” also underlines why conversations around India's diversity need to begin with understanding rather than stereotypes.

And perhaps the most striking part of the video is that the message comes without anger or aggression. The girl simply asks people to call her what she is: Indian.

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