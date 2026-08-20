'Don’t come to America': Indian couple’s blunt advice to youngsters goes viral

For many young Indians, moving to the United States has long been associated with better career opportunities, higher salaries and the promise of a comfortable life. But an Indian couple currently living in the US has a different message for those planning to move abroad: think carefully before making the decision.

Suhas and Priyanka shared their views during a street-style interview with content creator Darshana, also known as @darshanaconnects. When Suhas was asked what he would tell young Indians hoping to move to the US, his response was blunt: “Don’t come.” The video has since sparked a debate online, with some users agreeing with the couple while others believe moving abroad can still offer valuable opportunities.

‘The US was a very easy bet’ when they moved

Explaining his response, Suhas said the circumstances were different when he and Priyanka decided to leave India. According to him, finding a good job and achieving what they considered a comfortable quality of life was more difficult at the time. He described the US as an easier option for young Indians looking to build a career.

“You come here, you get your master’s, you get your job, and you are set,” Suhas said during the interview. However, he believes that equation has changed considerably. According to Suhas, India now offers many of the professional opportunities that once encouraged young people to look overseas.

“But it’s the same now in India. You can do everything that you do here, you can do it in India,” he said.

Couple highlights the cost of starting life abroad

The conversation was not limited to jobs and salaries. Suhas also spoke about the emotional and personal costs that come with moving to another country.

He pointed to leaving behind family and friends, building a new social circle and trying to feel accepted in a foreign country.

“There’s a huge cost of leaving your family, leaving your friends, coming to a foreign land, making new friends, feeling accepted,” he said.

Suhas also shared a personal observation about his own experience, saying that despite living in the US, he still does not feel fully accepted there. He added that, if given the choice, he would rather live in India.

Why the couple believes India has changed

The couple's argument is based largely on how they view India's changing economic and professional landscape.

Priyanka pointed towards India's growing economy and investment, while Suhas argued that opportunities that once required Indians to travel overseas are increasingly available within the country.

Their comments reflect a larger shift in the way some Indians view overseas education and employment. For years, studying in the US, securing a job and eventually settling there was seen as a desirable route for many young professionals.

The couple, however, suggested that people considering such a move should assess whether the benefits still outweigh the financial, emotional and practical costs involved.

They also discuss Indian and Chinese students

During the interview, the couple discussed what they see as differences between Indian and Chinese students and professionals who move abroad.

Suhas argued that many Chinese students travel to the US to gain education and experience before returning to China and using that knowledge in their home country.

“They come here, they get an education, they extract the knowledge, and they go back, and they produce value in the country,” he said.

Priyanka added that even some people who spend several years studying abroad, including those pursuing PhD programmes, return to China. Their comments about this difference also became part of the online discussion surrounding the video.

‘If I were in India today, would I move to America?’

One question quickly emerged after the video began circulating: if the couple feels that life in the US comes with so many challenges, why don't they simply move back to India?

Suhas addressed this in the comments. He explained that after spending years in the US, establishing a career and building a life there, returning is not necessarily a simple decision.

He argued that the difficulties associated with India do not automatically make America the better choice. More importantly, he said that if he were making the decision from scratch today, he would not choose to move to the US.

Immigration uncertainty was another major concern he highlighted. For Indian professionals, this can include lengthy waits for green cards, dependence on employers for maintaining legal status and uncertainty involving spouses and children on dependent visas.

Internet divided over their advice

The couple's comments have triggered a mixed reaction online. While some viewers agreed that young Indians should reconsider the idea that moving abroad automatically means a better life, others argued that the US can still provide significant educational and professional opportunities.

The debate also highlights how personal the decision to move abroad can be. What works for one person may not work for another, depending on career goals, finances, family circumstances, immigration plans and expectations about life overseas.

For Suhas and Priyanka, the message is not simply about rejecting America. Their argument is that young Indians should look beyond the appeal of a foreign salary or degree and consider the full cost of starting over in another country.

Their blunt “Don’t come” has certainly struck a nerve. Whether people agree with them or not, the viral conversation has reopened a familiar question for a new generation of Indians: Is moving abroad still the best route to a better life, or are the opportunities at home worth a closer look?

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