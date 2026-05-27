American man tells Indian couple to 'go back to India' in viral video, their calm response stands out | Watch

New Delhi:

The internet sees random street confrontations go viral almost every day now, but some clips instantly leave people uncomfortable because of how quickly an ordinary interaction turns openly hostile. Especially when the target is someone simply minding their own business.

One such video is now circulating widely online after an American man filmed himself confronting an Indian couple during a roadside interaction and repeatedly telling them to "go back to India." The clip was later uploaded on X by a user named Tone and has since triggered strong criticism across social media platforms.

American man confronts Indian couple in viral roadside video

The video appears to show the man recording from inside his car while speaking to an Indian couple standing outside.

At first, the interaction sounds almost casual.

The man asks the couple, "Are you from India?" After they respond yes, he continues questioning them about whether they like America and which country they think is better, India or the United States.

The couple responds calmly throughout the exchange.

Rather than directly comparing the two countries, they explain that both places have positives and that India represents family for them while every country offers something valuable in its own way.

But the conversation soon becomes noticeably more aggressive.

The man then says, "India is so incredible, why don't you just stay in India? Why do you have to come to America?"

When the couple replies that they wanted "to explore the world," the man responds, "No, we don't want you here. You got to go home. Okay? Get out of my country."

The clip was posted online with the caption: "I encountered some incredible H-1B Indians, and I had to let them know something!"

Watch the video here:

Social media users criticise the interaction online

The video quickly drew criticism online, with many users describing the exchange as discriminatory and unnecessary.

Several people pointed out that immigrants and foreign professionals living or working legally in the United States contribute economically, pay taxes and are part of everyday society there.

Others argued that confronting strangers over their nationality or ethnicity had little to do with patriotism and reflected a broader issue of intolerance instead.

A large number of comments also focused on the behaviour of the Indian couple throughout the clip. Many users noted that despite the remarks directed at them, the couple stayed calm, polite and composed during the entire interaction.

For many viewers online, that contrast became one of the most noticeable parts of the now-viral video.

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