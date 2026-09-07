MCD orders sealing of illegal buildings above four floors after six deaths in Satya Niketan PG collapse

New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions that exceed four floors in the wake of the deadly building collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan. The move follows the collapse of a five-storey structure being used as a paying guest accommodation, in which six people lost their lives. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi has also warned of strict action against officials found responsible for permitting illegal constructions. He said accountability would be fixed and officials found guilty of allowing such structures to come up would face stringent action, including immediate dismissal.

Wahi said the directions had been issued for immediate implementation and made it clear that those responsible for the Satya Niketan incident would face action. "The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances," Wahi said in a post on X.

Five-storey PG building collapses in Satya Niketan

The building that collapsed on Sunday afternoon was nearly three decades old and had been functioning as a paying guest accommodation for students in the Satya Niketan area of South Delhi. The five-storey structure came down suddenly, trapping several people beneath the rubble. Officials said an estimated 15 to 20 people were still feared trapped under the debris as rescue teams continued their operation into the night. Six people were confirmed dead in the incident, while rescue agencies worked to locate and pull out those trapped inside the collapsed structure.

Injured taken to AIIMS trauma centre

The collapse also left several people injured. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre said it had received 10 injured people following the incident. The rescue operation involved multiple agencies, with teams continuing efforts at the site to search through the debris and rescue those who may have remained trapped.

Building owner, others booked by Delhi Police

Delhi Police has registered a case against building owner Hariram and others in connection with the collapse. The accused have been booked at South Campus Police Station under charges related to culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and putting the safety of others at risk. The police case adds a criminal investigation to the civic action ordered following the collapse. The role of the building owner and others, along with questions surrounding the condition and construction of the structure, will now be examined as part of the probe.

MCD orders crackdown on illegal structures above four floors

Following the tragedy, the MCD has directed that illegal constructions exceeding four floors be sealed immediately. The order is aimed at preventing potentially unsafe structures from continuing to be occupied. The civic body's action also puts the spotlight on how such constructions were allowed to come up and whether officials responsible for enforcement failed to act. Mayor Pravesh Wahi has said that officials found responsible for permitting illegal structures will face stringent consequences.

The notice, issued by the Executive Engineer (Building)-II, South Zone, directs the owner or occupier of Property No. 82, Satya Niketan, New Delhi, to vacate the premises immediately. According to the notice, the MCD observed that the premises at Building/House No. 82, Satya Niketan, had been occupied and that the property was in a "ruinous/dangerous condition". The civic body stated that the condition of the structure posed a potential danger to people occupying the building as well as those passing by it. The notice also mentions the possible risk posed to people in the neighbourhood because of the condition of the property.

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