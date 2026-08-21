Mumbai air-hostess raped by saree-clad man posing as transgender claiming to ward off 'evil eye'

Mumbai:

A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posing as a transgender person and wearing a sari to enter a 25-year-old air-hostess home in Mumbai’s Powai area, where he allegedly raped her and fled with Rs 2,000, police said.

The accused, identified as Anil Shinde, allegedly entered a residential society on August 19 while dressed as a transgender person. He reportedly gained the security guard’s trust and went from door to door seeking entry.

Healing ploy, transgender disguise to enter home

According to the woman’s complaint, Shinde entered her third-floor flat after claiming he could cure her ailing husband and perform a ritual to ward off the evil eye.

The woman told police that she allowed him inside because she believed he could help her husband, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Once inside, Shinde allegedly threatened to harm her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said the accused sprinkled water on her and placed his hand on her head before allegedly sexually assaulting her. When she raised an alarm, he fled from the flat with Rs 2,000.

How police tracked down accused

The woman contacted police at around 11 pm, following which an FIR was registered. Powai police examined CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas.

One CCTV recording reportedly showed Shinde fleeing in a sari in an autorickshaw towards a slum area in Kharegaon, Thane. Police traced the autorickshaw using its registration number and identified the location where the accused had got down. He was subsequently arrested from Kalwa.

Family history of posing as transgender

During the investigation, police found that Shinde’s family had been involved in seeking alms while posing as transgender persons and beggars. Police also suspect that he had previously used similar disguises while committing offences.

Shinde remains in police custody and has been booked on charges including rape and criminal intimidation. Police said additional sections related to alleged black magic could also be invoked as the investigation progresses.

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